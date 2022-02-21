UrduPoint.com

PMD Forecast Rain-wind- Thunderstorm In Upper, Central Parts From Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday advised all the concerned authorities to remain vigilant in wake of rain-wind/thunderstorm expected in upper and central parts of the country from Tuesday.

A westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Monday (night) and likely to persist in upper parts of the country till Thursday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind-thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Qila Saifullah, Pishin, Zhob, Musa Khel, Waziristan, Dera Ismail khan, Bannu, Bhakkar and Layyah on Tuesday.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Monday night to Friday.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is expected in Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Bajaur, Kurram, Khyber, Kohat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Jhang, Khushab, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Moderate with isolated heavy snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Astore, Skardu and Hunza Tuesday to Friday.

About the possible impacts, the met office said that windstorm may cause damages to vulnerable structures and standing crops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Kashmir particularly in Faisalabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot and surroundings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Windstorm-dust raising winds may cause damage to lose structure and crops in Balochistan, south Punjab and Sindh on Monday (night) and Tuesday.

Moderate to heavy snowfall may cause road closure in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Astore, Skardu and Hunza during the spell.

>