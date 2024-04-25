PMD Forecast Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm For Various Parts Of Country
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-windstorm/thunderstorm for Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab and upper Sindh during the next 24 hours.
Partly cloudy weather with rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.
The PMD has warned that isolated/moderate to heavy rainfall may generate flash flood in local nullahs/Streams of Balochistan specially (Noushki, Chagai, Kharan, Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Awaran, Ziarat, Pishin, Harnai, Zhob, Barkhan and Naseerabad) from 25th to 27th April.
Isolated/moderate to heavy rainfall may generate flash flood in local nullahs/Streams of Dir, Swat, Chitral, Manshera, Kohistan and Kashmir on April 27 and April 28.
The possibility of landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan may affect the vulnerable locations from April 27-29.
Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may affect human lives, standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.
According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting western parts of the country and likely to grip most upper/central parts on April 26.
During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts.
However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.
The rainfall recorded was Kashmir: Rawalakot 14mm, Kotli 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 02, Punjab: Islamabad (Bokra) 02mm.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Khairpur, Mohenjodaro 43C, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Rohri, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad 42C.
