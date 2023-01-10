UrduPoint.com

PMD Forecast Rain With Snowfall On KP Hills

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023

PMD forecast rain with snowfall on KP hills

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Regional Weather Forecasting Centre Peshawar forecast rain with snowfall over the hills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period from January 11 to 13, said a release issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday.

A westerly wave is likely to enter north Balochistan on Tuesday and is likely to grip most parts of the province on Wednesday and may persist in upper parts of the province till Friday.

Under the emerging weather system, rain (snowfall over the hilly areas) is expected in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts from January 11 to 3, relatively heavy snowfall on January 11.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain (light snowfall over the hills) is expected in Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, D.I. Khan, North & South Waziristan districts on January 11 to 12.

