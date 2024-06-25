PMD Forecast Rains Across Country From June 26 Till July 01
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain across the country from June 26 till July 01 which may cause urban flooding in the vulnerable areas and disrupt daily routines.
The monsoon currents from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate eastern parts of the country from June 26 and a low pressure was also lying over south of Indian Gujrat.
Rain wind/thundershower with isolated heavyfall/hailstorm is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali from June 27 to July 01 with occasional gaps.
In Sindh, rain wind/thundershower with isolated heavyfall is expected in Mithi, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Thatta, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nausheroferoze, Khairpur, Dadu, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Larkana from June 26 to July 01 with occasional gaps.
Rain/thundershower is expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah from June 26-30.
In Gilgit-Baltistan, rain wind/thunderstorm is expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar while in Kashmir, rain wind/thunderstorm is likely in Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur from June 28 to July 01 with occasional gaps.
Few heavy falls are also likely in Kashmir during the period.
In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, rain wind/thundershower with isolated heavyfall expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Hangu and Kurram from June 28 to July 01 with occasional gaps.
In Balochistan, rain wind/thundershower is expected in Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Jhal Magsi, Kalat, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Zhob and Barkhan from June 26-28.
About the possible impacts, the PMD said that heavy rains may cause urban/flash flood in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal hilly areas of Kashmir from June 28-30.
Duststorm/windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.
The PMD has advised all the concerned authorities to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.
Recent Stories
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar
NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAE Aviation kicks off Security assessment at Islamabad International36 seconds ago
-
UAE Aviation kicks off Security assessment at Islamabad International Airport40 seconds ago
-
One dead, another injured in motorcycles collision53 seconds ago
-
Regenerative Cotton Cluster hosts training session for farmers1 minute ago
-
Sanitary worker dies in drain1 minute ago
-
Revenue of more than Rs 144 mln collected last week from Bahawalpur1 minute ago
-
Quality technical education imperative for sustainable economic progress: Governor1 minute ago
-
Brick kiln sealed for polluting environment11 minutes ago
-
Matiari prepares for monsoon: efforts underway to restore drainage systems11 minutes ago
-
SHO among two suspended over negligence21 minutes ago
-
Poetic collection titled "Ujagh Mein Pari Hai Raakh" launched21 minutes ago
-
Training on food safety held for Sugar Mills’ workers21 minutes ago