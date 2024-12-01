Open Menu

PMD Forecast Scattered Rain-thunderstorm At Various Parts Of Country:PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2024 | 08:20 PM

PMD forecast scattered rain-thunderstorm at various parts of country:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast scattered rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over hills in Northeast Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Light to moderate rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Central South Punjab, South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Sindh, Potohar region and Islamabad.

Shallow fog in patches is likely at few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night hours.

As per synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over western and upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen in upper parts from Monday.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in northeast/south Balochistan,upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Layyah.

Cold partly cloudy weather prevailed over other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded was Balochistan: Ormara 13mm, Khuzdar 12, Barkhan 05, Quetta 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Drosh 06, Mir Khani 04, Kalam, Dir (Upper) 01 and Punjab: Layyah 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -09C, Skardu, Gupis -03, Hunza -02C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Weather Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Dir Barkhan Khuzdar Skardu From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

11 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

1 day ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan