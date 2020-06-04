UrduPoint.com
PMD Forecast Slightly Above Normal Monsoon Rainfall During July-September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:12 PM

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that monsoon rainfall is expected to be slightly above normal (+10%) during July to September 2010 in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that monsoon rainfall is expected to be slightly above normal (+10%) during July to September 2010 in the country.

According to PMD outlook for Monsoon 2020, based on global and regional circulation models, Sindh and Kashmir are likely to receive moderately above normal (+20%) rainfall during the season.

Global SST forecast shows that EI Nino Southern Oscillations and Indian Occasion Dipole, which affect the South Asian summer monsoon rainfall, are likely to remain neutral during coming monsoon season. Area weighted normal rainfall for Pakistan during July-September is 140.8 mm.

However, this is preliminary monsoon forecast based on the prevailing atmospheric conditions of May. The final forecast will be issued in the last week of June.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

