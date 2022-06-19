PMD forecast torrential rains for KP from June 20 to 22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday forecast torrential rains in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from June 20 to 22.

In a statement issued by PMD KP Chapter, under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-windstorm, thundershower (scattered heavy to very heavy falls) with isolated hailstorm is expected in Chitral, Swat, Buner, Dir, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Battagram, Abbottabad, Haripur, Torghar, Swabi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsada, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, South & North Waziristan districts from 20th June Monday (evening) to 22nd June Wednesday, 2022.

Heavy falls may trigger land-sliding in vulnerable areas and may generate flash flooding in local nullahs and rivers of the province. The downpour may cause urban flooding in Peshawar, Mardan and Nowshera during the forecast period.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the forecast period and avoid unnecessary journeys.

Furthermore, all concerned authorities directed to ensure availability of all emergency services staff, machineries and other resources and to contact helpline number 1700 in case of any occurrence or updates, the statement concluded.