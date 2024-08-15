Open Menu

PMD Forecast Torrential Rains In Balochistan, Sindh From Aug 16-18; Rain In Upper Parts Till Aug 20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 09:51 PM

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 20

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast torrential rains in Balochistan and Sindh from August 16-18 with occasional gaps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast torrential rains in Balochistan and Sindh from August 16-18 with occasional gaps.

The rainfall will continue in upper parts till August 20 with occasional gaps, the PMD said through an advisory issued on Thursday.

A low pressure weather system presently producing rains in upper parts is likely to move southward bringing strong monsoon currents from Arabian sea to southern parts of the country from August 16 (evening/night).

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Sibi, Harnai, Ziarat, Kohlu, Barkhan, Dera Bugti, Zhob, Musa Khel, Naseerabad, Usta Muhammad, Jhal Magsi, Sohbatpur, Khuzdar, Kalat, Sikandarabad, Awaran, Kech, Panjgur, Gwadar ,(Jiwani, Pasni, Gwadar, Ormara), Hub and Lasbela. Loralai, Quetta, Sherani, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Mastung, Bolan, Harnai and Jaffarabad from August 16-19 with occasional gaps.

In Sindh, rain-wind/thundershower with few heavyfalls is expected in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Larkana, Dadu, Jacobabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Mithi, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot and Sanghar from August 16-18 with occasional gaps.

In Kashmir, rain-wind/thundershower with few heavyfalls are expected in Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from August 16-20 with occasional gaps.

In Punjab/Islamabad, rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavyfalls) are expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab and Sargodha from August 16-20 with occasional gaps. Rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavyfalls is expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah on August 16 and August 17 with occasional gaps.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavyfalls are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan from August 16-20 with occasional gaps.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from August 16-18 with occasional gaps.

About the possible impacts, low lying areas inundation/Pluvial flood is expected in Balochistan and Sindh.

Torrential rains may generate landslides/flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of Dera Ghazi Khan, Dadu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Awaran, Panjgur, Washuk, Mastung, Lasbela August 16-18.

Torrential rains may generate landslides/flash flooding in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Northeast Punjab, Hill torrents of and Kashmir from August 16, 18 and 19.

Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar from August 16, 18 and 19.

The landslides may cause road closure at the vulnerable hilly areas of Balochistan from August 16-19 while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the wet period.

Heavy downpour/windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, and may damage weak structures like roof/wall of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles, cause disruptions in the roads and solar panels etc during the period.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and manage their traveling according to weather conditions and avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

All authorities concerned are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Vehicles Hyderabad Mansehra Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Dera Ismail Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sheikhupura Mirpur Khas Jacobabad Shikarpur Charsadda Nowshera Bahawalnagar Hafizabad Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Khairpur Kashmore Chitral Haripur Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Barkhan Dera Bugti Khuzdar Qila Saifullah Lasbela Loralai Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Wazirabad Kot Addu Qila Abdullah Tharparkar

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

8 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

8 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

8 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

8 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

8 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

9 hours ago
PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

9 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

9 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

9 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

9 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

9 hours ago
 Naqvi pays tribute to police for foiling terrorist ..

Naqvi pays tribute to police for foiling terrorist attack in Taunsa

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan