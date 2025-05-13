Open Menu

PMD Forecast Very Hot Weather For Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 02:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, very hot is likely during afternoon.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

