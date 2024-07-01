PMD forecast vigorous monsoon activity in upper and central parts of country this week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast vigorous monsoon activity in upper and central parts during this week.

Torrential rainfall in upper parts of the country may cause devastating effects on daily routines.

A strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from July 03.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain wind/thundershower with few heavy to very heavy falls at times are expected in Kashmir including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur from July 02-07 with occasional gaps.

In Punjab and Islamabad, rain wind/thundershower with few heavy to very heavy falls at times are expected in

Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala,

Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali from July 02-07 with occasional gaps.

Rain/thundershower is expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah from July 04 (night) to July 07.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, rain wind/thundershower with few heavy to isolated very heavy falls are expected in Dir,

Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from July 03-07 with occasional gaps.

In Balochistan, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province. Rain wind/thundershower is expected in eastern parts of Balochistan including Khuzdar, Kalat, Zhob, Barkhan, Jaffarabad and Naseerabad from July 03-07.

In Sindh, mainly hot and very humid weather is expected in most districts of the province. Rain, wind/thundershower is expected in Mithi, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Sukkur and Larkana from July 04-07 with occasional gaps.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather condition at time are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan. However, rainfall activity is also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan including Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar during the week.

About the possible impacts, the PMD has warned that the torrential rains may cause flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal, Murree, Galliyat, Manshera, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Dir, Swat, Kashmir and hill torrent of Dera Ghazi Khan from July 04-07.

Water flows in eastern rivers are likely to increase during the vigorous activity of monsoon.

Urban flooding is likely in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Peshawar from July 04-07.

Landslides may disrupt roads at the vulnerable points of hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavy downpour/windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, weak structures like roof/wall collapse of Kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.

The farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and manage their travelling according to weather conditions and avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

All authorities concerned are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.