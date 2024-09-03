PMD Forecast Widespread Rain Across Sindh, Northeast Balochistan, South Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted widespread rain-wind and thundershowers across Sindh, northeast and south Balochistan, and south Punjab during the next 24 hours.
Isolated heavy falls are expected in these regions, which may cause localized flooding in vulnerable areas.
Isolated rain and thundershowers are likely in northeast Punjab, the Pothohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.
The PMD has reported that monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were currently penetrating the southern and eastern parts of the country.
A shallow westerly wave was also influencing the weather over Kashmir and its adjoining areas, leading to varied weather patterns across the country.
During the past 24 hours, significant rain, accompanied by winds and thundershowers, has been recorded across various parts of Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and southeastern Sindh, northern and southeastern
Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Notably, Narowal in Punjab received 68mm of rainfall, while Sialkot recorded up to 55mm. In Sindh, Mithi saw significant rainfall of 63mm. Balochistan’s Barkhan received 10mm of rain, and Gupis in Gilgit-Baltistan recorded 6mm.
The highest temperatures recorded today were in Sibbi, reaching a scorching 43 C, followed by Nokkundi and Dalbandin at 40 C.
Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to take necessary precautions, especially in regions prone to heavy rainfalls and flooding.
The PMD continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as necessary.
Recent Stories
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
More Stories From Pakistan
-
E-transfer policy to ensure impartiality, merit: Minister39 seconds ago
-
Govt providing necessary help for economic prosperity of Balochistan: Rana43 seconds ago
-
MNA Rashidi visits National Book Foundation46 seconds ago
-
Minister Muqam offers condolences to Chaudhry Nisar's sister's passing49 seconds ago
-
CDA chairman for strict monitoring of dengue breeding spots52 seconds ago
-
Trader killed during dacoity11 minutes ago
-
Welding mechanic electrocuted11 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program11 minutes ago
-
Food delivery rider arrested for stealing motorbikes11 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive strategy being evolved for metro bus service in Faisalabad: DG FDA11 minutes ago
-
Two days health, wellness expo on Sept 411 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi briefs MNA Faryal Talpur on development projects in Karachi11 minutes ago