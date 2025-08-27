PMD forecast widespread rain-thundershowers across Pakistan from August 29 to September 02

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a fresh spell of rain accompanied by wind and thundershowers across the upper and central parts of the country from August 29 to September 02, with occasional gaps.

According to the PMD, strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate northern parts of the country from August 29, while a westerly wave is also expected to approach the upper and central regions from August 30.

Under these conditions, widespread rainfall with scattered heavy downpours is likely in several areas.

Kashmir is expected to receive widespread rain with scattered heavy to very heavy falls from August 29 to September 02, particularly in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Bagh, Haveli, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur. Gilgit-Baltistan, including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar, may experience rain with isolated heavy falls from August 30 to September 1.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan between August 29 and September 01.

Widespread rain with scattered heavy to very heavy downpours is also predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Faisalabad and adjoining districts from August 29 to September 02.

Southern Punjab districts, including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Layyah and Rajanpur, may also receive rain with isolated heavy falls during the same period.

In Sindh, rain with wind-thundershowers is expected in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Dadu, Jacobabad, Sukkur and Larkana on August 30 and 31.

In Balochistan, Barkhan, Loralai, Zhob, Khuzdar and adjoining areas may receive rain with isolated heavy falls from August 30 to September 01.

The PMD has warned of flash floods in local nullahs and streams of Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi-Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeast Punjab from August 29 (night) to September 01.

Urban flooding may also occur in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan. Landslides and mudslides are likely in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir. Strong winds, heavy falls and lightning may damage weak structures including kacha houses, billboards, solar panels and electric poles.

The public, travelers and tourists have been strongly advised to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary movement in vulnerable areas, and stay updated on the latest weather reports.

The concerned authorities have been directed to remain on high alert and take precautionary measures to prevent any untoward situation.