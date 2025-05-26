PMD forecast windstorms, rain-thunderstorms across upper, central parts of Pakistan from May 27-31

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast windstorm and rain-thunderstorm activity in upper and central parts of the country from May 27 (night) to May 31, with occasional gaps.

The department stated that moist currents are continuously penetrating the upper and central regions, while a westerly wave is likely to enter the upper parts of the country on May 28, triggering widespread weather activity.

Under the influence of this weather system, windstorm and rain-thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Mansehra, Battagram, Shangla, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Karak and Waziristan.

In addition, windstorm with light to moderate rain-thunder is also expected in parts of Balochistan and South Punjab including Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Vehari, and Dera Ismail Khan from May 27 (evening/night) to May 30, with occasional gaps.

The PMD has warned that windstorm, dust-thunderstorm, hailstorms, and lightning may damage loose structures such as electric poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels, particularly in upper and central regions including Islamabad. The farmers have been advised to manage their crop-related activities keeping in view the predicted weather conditions.

The general public, travelers, and tourists are advised to take precautionary measures during the active weather period.

All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to prevent any untoward situation.