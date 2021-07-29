PMD forecasts chances of drizzle in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast cloudy and windy weather with chances of drizzle or light rain in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 27 to 29 and 30 to 32 degree centigrade, respectively with 75 to 85 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the Province. However Partly cloudy to cloudy condition with chances of light rain/drizzle is likely along the coast over the next 24 hours.