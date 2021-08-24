UrduPoint.com

PMD Forecasts Chances Of Drizzle In Karachi On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

PMD forecasts chances of drizzle in Karachi on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy and windy weather with chances of drizzle at night or morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 27 to 29 and 31 to 33 degree centigrade, respectively with 65 to 75 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province during the next 24 hours. However, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected along the coast in Sindh over the next 24 hours. Weather remained hot and dry in the province during the past 24 hours.

