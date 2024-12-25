PMD Forecasts Cold, Dry Weather Across Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 10:06 PM
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted predominantly cold and dry weather across most parts of the country, with very cold conditions expected in hilly areas during the morning and night hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted predominantly cold and dry weather across most parts of the country, with very cold conditions expected in hilly areas during the morning and night hours.
The forecast indicates that partly cloudy weather, along with light rain and snow, may occur in Kashmir and surrounding hilly regions during the evening or night. Smog and fog, in patches, are likely to persist in isolated plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.
Additionally, frost is expected at isolated locations in Islamabad, the Pothohar region, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the early morning hours.
According to the PMD, continental air is dominating most parts of the country, contributing to the prevailing dry conditions.
Cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours, with very cold conditions in the hilly areas.
Smog and fog continued to affect plain regions of Punjab and upper Sindh.
The coldest areas included Leh at -13 C, Skardu at -11 C, Astore and Gupis at -08 C, Gilgit at -07 C, Quetta and Ziarat at -06 C, and Hunza, Bagrote, and Dir at -05 C.
Residents are advised to take necessary precautions against the cold and foggy conditions, especially while travelling in affected regions.
Recent Stories
Cloudy skies; potential rain forecast for tomorrow
Mohammed bin Rashid underscores importance of bold, innovative approaches to rei ..
CJCSC Gen Sahir calls on Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Deputy PM, Defence, Interior Mini ..
PMD forecasts cold, dry weather across Pakistan
FIA arrests human smuggler involved in Greek boat incident
PIPS holds professional course for Parliamentary Officers
UAE ideal destination for organising world's most prestigious golf tournaments: ..
The Foreign Office's clear response to the US sanctions on the ballistic missile ..
DCD Abu Dhabi announces winners of third edition of ‘Wyakom’ community initi ..
'Enemy is next door': DR Congo town dreads advancing rebels
Winter coaching camp continued in NawabShah
Shurooq to welcome 2025 with 25-minute firework spectacles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CJCSC Gen Sahir calls on Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Deputy PM, Defence, Interior Ministers36 seconds ago
-
PMD forecasts cold, dry weather across Pakistan37 seconds ago
-
FIA arrests human smuggler involved in Greek boat incident39 seconds ago
-
PIPS holds professional course for Parliamentary Officers41 seconds ago
-
The Foreign Office's clear response to the US sanctions on the ballistic missile program is welcome. ..51 minutes ago
-
Npc organises Musical Night on the eve of Sindh culture day2 hours ago
-
Police arrest 6 criminals from Larkana, recovered 5 biks, drugs2 hours ago
-
Rawalpindi Police held 19 criminals2 hours ago
-
Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at Governor's House2 hours ago
-
Sindh Health Minister for resolving journalist’s issued at earliest2 hours ago
-
Two-day family cultural festival concludes2 hours ago
-
DC pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah2 hours ago