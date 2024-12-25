Open Menu

PMD Forecasts Cold, Dry Weather Across Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 10:06 PM

PMD forecasts cold, dry weather across Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted predominantly cold and dry weather across most parts of the country, with very cold conditions expected in hilly areas during the morning and night hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted predominantly cold and dry weather across most parts of the country, with very cold conditions expected in hilly areas during the morning and night hours.

The forecast indicates that partly cloudy weather, along with light rain and snow, may occur in Kashmir and surrounding hilly regions during the evening or night. Smog and fog, in patches, are likely to persist in isolated plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

Additionally, frost is expected at isolated locations in Islamabad, the Pothohar region, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the early morning hours.

According to the PMD, continental air is dominating most parts of the country, contributing to the prevailing dry conditions.

Cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours, with very cold conditions in the hilly areas.

Smog and fog continued to affect plain regions of Punjab and upper Sindh.

The coldest areas included Leh at -13 C, Skardu at -11 C, Astore and Gupis at -08 C, Gilgit at -07 C, Quetta and Ziarat at -06 C, and Hunza, Bagrote, and Dir at -05 C.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions against the cold and foggy conditions, especially while travelling in affected regions.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Weather Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Dir Skardu Ziarat May

Recent Stories

Cloudy skies; potential rain forecast for tomorrow

Cloudy skies; potential rain forecast for tomorrow

7 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid underscores importance of bold ..

Mohammed bin Rashid underscores importance of bold, innovative approaches to rei ..

7 minutes ago
 CJCSC Gen Sahir calls on Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Dep ..

CJCSC Gen Sahir calls on Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Deputy PM, Defence, Interior Mini ..

36 seconds ago
 PMD forecasts cold, dry weather across Pakistan

PMD forecasts cold, dry weather across Pakistan

37 seconds ago
 FIA arrests human smuggler involved in Greek boat ..

FIA arrests human smuggler involved in Greek boat incident

39 seconds ago
 PIPS holds professional course for Parliamentary O ..

PIPS holds professional course for Parliamentary Officers

41 seconds ago
UAE ideal destination for organising world's most ..

UAE ideal destination for organising world's most prestigious golf tournaments: ..

22 minutes ago
 The Foreign Office's clear response to the US sanc ..

The Foreign Office's clear response to the US sanctions on the ballistic missile ..

51 minutes ago
 DCD Abu Dhabi announces winners of third edition o ..

DCD Abu Dhabi announces winners of third edition of ‘Wyakom’ community initi ..

52 minutes ago
 'Enemy is next door': DR Congo town dreads advanci ..

'Enemy is next door': DR Congo town dreads advancing rebels

32 minutes ago
 Winter coaching camp continued in NawabShah

Winter coaching camp continued in NawabShah

32 minutes ago
 Shurooq to welcome 2025 with 25-minute firework sp ..

Shurooq to welcome 2025 with 25-minute firework spectacles

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan