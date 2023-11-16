Open Menu

PMD Forecasts Dry Conditions In Most Areas Of Country, Cold Weather For Northern Regions

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2023 | 11:14 PM

PMD forecasts dry conditions in most areas of country, cold weather for northern regions

The Meteorological Department forecasts primarily dry conditions in most areas of the country, with cold and partly cloudy weather in the northern regions over the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Meteorological Department forecasts primarily dry conditions in most areas of the country, with cold and partly cloudy weather in the northern regions over the next twelve hours.

Fog is likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning hours.

Recorded temperatures this morning are as follows: Leh: -06°C, Skardu: -04°C, Islamabad and Peshawar: 08°C, Lahore: 13°C, Karachi: 21°C, Quetta: 04°C, Kalam, Gilgit, Gupis, and Hunza: -01°C.

