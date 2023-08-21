PMD forecasts rains with occasional gaps from Aug 23-27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :For the heat-stricken people bearing hot and humid weather conditions for the last few days, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday given a good news of more monsoon rains in various parts of the country from August 23-27 with occasional gaps.

The rains although will provide relief to the people by reducing the intensity of heat but will increase water flow in local streams and nullahs and may cause urban flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas.

The moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from August 22 (evening or night).

A westerly wave was also likely to enter in these areas on August 23.

Under the influence of these systems, rain/wind-thundershower with few moderate to heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera from August 23-27 with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar from August 24 to 26 with occasional gaps.

While in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Zhob, Kalat and Khuzdar, rain/wind-thundershower is expected on August 25 and 26.

About the impacts, the PMD indicated that moderate to heavy falls might increase the water flows in local Nullahs/streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Galliyat, Murree, Rawalpindi, Islamabad from August 23-25 and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of northeast Balochistan on August 25 and 26.

Moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore from August 23-26 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.

Dam operators are advised to manage reservoirs levels accordingly during the wet period.

The PMD advised the farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast and tourists and travelers to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc.

The general public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/lightning/heavy rains.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measure during the forecast period.