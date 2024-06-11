Open Menu

PMD Forecasts Very Hot Weather On June 12 And 13;advises To People Take Precautions

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2024 | 08:30 PM

PMD forecasts very hot weather on June 12 and 13;advises to people take precautions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast very hot weather in plain areas of the country on June 12 and 13.

The day temperatures are likely to be 02-04 degrees celsius above normal, the PMD said while advising the general public to take precautionary measures to remain safe from intense heat.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was present over northern parts of the country.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very hot in central/southern areas.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain -wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during evening/night.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over other parts of the country while very hot in southern/central parts. However, rain occurred at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The rainfall was recorded in Upper Dir 06mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Jacobabad 48 C, Sibbi, Noor Pur Thal, DG Khan, Bhakkar 47, Okara, Kot Addu, Kasur, Layyah, Jhang and Dadu 46C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kasur Okara Jhang Jacobabad Bhakkar Dadu Dir Kot Addu June From

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

2 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

2 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

3 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

3 hours ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

4 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

12 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan