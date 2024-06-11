PMD forecasts very hot weather on June 12 and 13;advises to people take precautions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast very hot weather in plain areas of the country on June 12 and 13.

The day temperatures are likely to be 02-04 degrees celsius above normal, the PMD said while advising the general public to take precautionary measures to remain safe from intense heat.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was present over northern parts of the country.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very hot in central/southern areas.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain -wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during evening/night.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over other parts of the country while very hot in southern/central parts. However, rain occurred at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The rainfall was recorded in Upper Dir 06mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Jacobabad 48 C, Sibbi, Noor Pur Thal, DG Khan, Bhakkar 47, Okara, Kot Addu, Kasur, Layyah, Jhang and Dadu 46C.