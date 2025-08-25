PMD forecasts widespread rains; warns of landslides and urban flooding

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rain-wind/thundershowers in Kashmir and northeastern Punjab on Tuesday, with isolated spells expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southern Punjab, and northeastern and southern Balochistan.

Heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Kashmir and northeastern Punjab, while hot and humid conditions are expected to prevail in other parts of the country.

The PMD has also issued warnings of landslides and mudslides in hilly areas of Kashmir, including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur, during tonight and on August 26, which may cause road closures.

Torrential downpours are also likely to generate flash floods in local nullahs and streams.

Urban flooding is feared in low-lying areas of Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala and Lahore, while heavy rain, windstorms and lightning may damage weak structures, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels. The public has been advised to remain cautious.

According to the regional forecast, Islamabad is likely to experience hot and humid or partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind/thundershowers during morning and night hours, with a 40 percent probability.

In Sindh, partly cloudy and humid weather is expected in most districts; however, isolated rain or thundershowers may occur in Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Tharparkar, Umerkot and Sanghar.

In Balochistan, partly cloudy and humid conditions are expected, with rain and thundershowers likely in Barkhan, Zhob, Musakhel, Loralai, Awaran and Lasbela. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, most districts will remain hot and humid, though rain or thundershowers may occur in Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Peshawar, Kohat, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu and Waziristan.

Punjab is expected to witness partly cloudy conditions with chances of rain-wind/thundershowers in Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Chakwal, Jhelum, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar and Dera Ghazi Khan, with isolated heavy falls likely in northeastern districts.

In Kashmir, cloudy weather with rain and thundershowers is expected, along with isolated heavy rainfall, while Gilgit-Baltistan is likely to remain partly cloudy.

During the past 24 hours, rain and thundershowers occurred at isolated places in northeast Punjab, upper Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while hot and humid weather prevailed elsewhere. Recorded rainfall included 62 mm in Kasur, 40 mm in Larkana, 29 mm in Dir, 19 mm in Malam Jabba, 13 mm in Narowal, 11 mm at Lahore Airport, 9 mm in Rawalakot, 6 mm in Bagrote and lesser amounts at other stations.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were 41 C in Dalbandin and Nokundi and 40 C in Panjgur.