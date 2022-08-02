UrduPoint.com

PMD Holds Workshop On 'Socioeconomic Benefits Of Weather And Climate Services'

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in collaboration with the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), University of Leeds UK and Met Office UK organized a knowledge sharing workshop on 'Socioeconomic Benefits of Weather and Climate Services', here on Tuesday

PMD Director General Mahr Sahibzad Khan briefly highlighted the meteorological services being rendered by the PMD for the socioeconomic sectors. He stressed on the best and efficient utilization of Met services specifically in the agriculture sector.

Dr Mandira Shrestha from ICIMOD also briefed on the key points of the study and made recommendations for further coordinated actions and planning practices for maximizing the yield and minimizing the losses due to the harsh weather and climate in general.

Participants from sectoral organizations like agriculture, academia, scientists and researchers participated in the event and shared their experiences and expertise for the improvement and efficient services delivery processes.

