UrduPoint.com

PMD Indicates Chances Of Rain At Few Places

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2022 | 06:50 PM

PMD indicates chances of rain at few places

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of dust/thunderstorm-rain in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Potohar region during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and upper Sindh.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ,Kashmir, Potohar region and Gilgit Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 10 mm, Bunji 04, Bagrote, Chillas 03, Gilgit 02 Punjab: Murree 07, Chakwal 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 03, Kalam 02 and Kashmir: Rawalakot 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Mohenjodaro 49 C, Larkana, Jacobabad 48, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad and Khairpur 47 C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Murree Gilgit Baltistan Larkana Jacobabad Chakwal Khairpur Dadu Rawalakot

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

10 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

18 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

18 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

18 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.