PMD Indicates Chances Of Rain At Few Places

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PMD indicates chances of rain at few places

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind/thundershower in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most plain areas of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, north Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Sindh, Khanpur and Joharabad.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 62 mm, Dir (Upper 28, Lower 02), Parachinar 31, Malam Jabba 19, Chitral 14, Mir Khani 12, DI Khan (City) 11, Drosh 09, Kakul 04, Balakot, Cherat 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 27, Muzaffarabad (City 03, Airport 02), Gilgit-Baltistan: Bunji 13, Bagrote 08, Gupis, Babusar 04, Gilgit, Astore 03, Chillas 01, Balochistan: Quetta (Samungli 12), Sindh: Padidan 06, Larkana 03, Khairpur 02, Badin, Mohenjo Daro 01, Punjab: Khanpur 02 and Joharabad 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Dalbandin 39 C, Nokkundi 38, Faisalabad and Bahawalnagar 37C..

