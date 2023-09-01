Open Menu

PMD Indicates Chances Of Rain In Islamabad, KP, GB, Pothohar Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PMD indicates chances of rain in Islamabad, KP, GB, Pothohar region

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening or night.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was likely to approach upper parts of the country tonight.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Nokkundi and Dalbandin 45 C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dalbandin

Recent Stories

PITB Incubation Wing exhibits at ITCN Asia - Infor ..

PITB Incubation Wing exhibits at ITCN Asia - Information Technology & Telecom Sh ..

18 seconds ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi re-arrested soon after rele ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi re-arrested soon after release from jail

31 minutes ago
 Sugar increasingly unaffordable for masses as per ..

Sugar increasingly unaffordable for masses as per kg price surges to Rs180

1 hour ago
 LHC orders NAB to immediately release Chaudhary Pe ..

LHC orders NAB to immediately release Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

1 hour ago
 Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ..

Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ECP: CEC

2 hours ago
 Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to ..

Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to Mahira Khan amid depression s ..

2 hours ago
Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives ..

Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affai ..

OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Received the Consul General ..

4 hours ago
 Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilatera ..

Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilateral Exercise

4 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Compa ..

Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Companion, Now Available Nationwide

4 hours ago
 CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

4 hours ago
 Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 ..

Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 begins today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan