PMD Issues alert for seasons' strong monsoon spell from Aug 26-30: Chief Meteorologist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday predicted season's strong monsoon spell from August 26-30, which was expected to impact Balochistan, entire Sindh and southern Punjab where citizens were advised to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

Sardar Sarfraz, in an exclusive interview with ptv News revealed, "Another monsoon spell is expected to hit Sindh from August 26, bringing with it a renewed wave of rainfall."

As the monsoon season was still ongoing, Sarfraz cautioned, "The intensity of the rainfall is likely to remain between mild and harsh, potentially causing disruptions in daily life."

Sarfraz' s warning came as a reminder to citizens to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

"The expected monsoon spell is likely to bring heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds, which may lead to flash flooding, landslides, and power outages. By staying informed and taking proactive measures, citizens can minimize the risks associated with this weather event," he mentioned.

The Chief Meteorologist's prediction also highlighted the importance of preparedness and contingency planning.

As the monsoon season was expected to continue, it was crucial for the relevant authorities and citizens alike to remain on high alert and take steps to mitigate the impact of severe weather events.

"By working together, we can reduce the risks and ensure a safer, more resilient community," he added.

Responding to another query, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz said, "The monsoon intensity is expected to gradually subside after September 10-12, marking the end of the rainy season."

"This transition will bring a welcome relief to the people, as the suffocating humidity and rainfall will give way to a more pleasant weather pattern," he added.

"As the monsoon withdraws, the region can expect a decrease in temperature and humidity, making the environment more comfortable for daily activities," he said.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz also shared some reassuring news regarding the water reserves in the country's dams that the water levels in two of the major dams are satisfactory, ensuring a sufficient supply of water to meet the needs of the population during the upcoming summer months.