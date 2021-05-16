ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Sunday issued an alert for Tropical Cyclone "TAUKTAE" in the Southeast Arabian Sea which would occur from May 17 till May 20.

According to an alert, Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few moderate to heavy falls with gusty winds of 60-80 Kmph are likely to occur in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot & Sanghar districts during 17- 19 May 2021. Karachi, Hyderabad, and Shaeed- Banzirabad, districts likely to experience hot to very hot weather with gusty winds and blowing dust during next two days.

Sea Conditions will remain rough to very rough and fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea till 19 May 2021.

The Severe Cyclonic Storm "TAUKTAE" intensified into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS), moved further Northwestward at a speed of 15.

Maximum sustained winds around the system centre are 100-120 Kmph gusting to 140 Kmph. The system is likely to move further northwestward and reach Indian Gujarat by 18th May morning.