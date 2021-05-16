UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMD Issues An Alert For Tropical Cyclone'Tauktae'

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

PMD issues an alert for Tropical Cyclone'Tauktae'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Sunday issued an alert for Tropical Cyclone "TAUKTAE" in the Southeast Arabian Sea which would occur from May 17 till May 20.

According to an alert, Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few moderate to heavy falls with gusty winds of 60-80 Kmph are likely to occur in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot & Sanghar districts during 17- 19 May 2021. Karachi, Hyderabad, and Shaeed- Banzirabad, districts likely to experience hot to very hot weather with gusty winds and blowing dust during next two days.

Sea Conditions will remain rough to very rough and fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea till 19 May 2021.

The Severe Cyclonic Storm "TAUKTAE" intensified into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS), moved further Northwestward at a speed of 15.

Maximum sustained winds around the system centre are 100-120 Kmph gusting to 140 Kmph. The system is likely to move further northwestward and reach Indian Gujarat by 18th May morning.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Weather Storm Alert Hyderabad Thatta Badin Sanghar Sujawal May Sunday From

Recent Stories

MoHAP highlights efforts to shift focus from treat ..

21 minutes ago

100% Increase in beneficiaries of marriage grants ..

36 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, 1,222 reco ..

2 hours ago

ADIHEX launches Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest

2 hours ago

DEWA’s EV Green Charger initiative supports elec ..

4 hours ago

China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.