PMD Issues Dengue Outbreak Warning For Month Of October

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a warning of potential dengue outbreak in month of October indicating that the ideal conditions for the disease have emerged.

The department said that dengue may see a significant rise in October, particularly in ten major cities across Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Larkana, and Multan. The other regions affected by post-monsoon rainfall are also at risk.

Over the past decade, dengue fever has severely impacted the health of population, particularly during the post-monsoon season.

The period from September 20 to December 05 has become increasingly dangerous for dengue spread, with environmental factors playing a significant role.

According to the PMD, dengue transmission is triggered when temperatures remain between 26 C and 29C for three to five weeks, with humidity levels of around 60 percent.

Similarly, rainfall exceeding 27mm, combined with a time lag of up to three weeks, further increases the risk.

The disease-carrying mosquitoes are most active two hours after sunrise and two hours before sunset, with breeding coming to a halt only when temperatures drop below 16 C.

Based on a detailed analysis of historical data and the current climate outlook, the PMD experts have warned that conditions have become highly conducive to dengue onset since mid-September.

The PMD has urged all relevant stakeholders, including national health agencies and dengue control centers, to take immediate preemptive measures in the affected districts.

The authorities have been advised to remain vigilant and regularly consult the PMD website for updates and guidance on controlling the outbreak.

