PMD Issues Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Alert For Gilgit-Baltistan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 04:10 PM

PMD issues Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) alert for Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) alert for Gilgit-Baltistan and some parts of KPK province.

PMD informed that temperature is expected to increase by up to 6 degrees in the days ahead, which could cause floods.

District administrations in the respective regions have been advised to stay vigilant and take precautionary measures.

As per advice issued from PMD district administration of Gilgit, Ghezer and Diamer advised people for carefully travel across the region nowadays.

