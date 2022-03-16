PMD issues GLOF threat in vulnerable areas amid prevailing heat wave

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued GLOF (Gllacial Lake Outburst Flood) threat in vulnerable areas of the province in the wake of prevailing heat wave triggering increase in temperature by seven to eight degree Celsius.

In an official communication released on Wednesday (March 16) by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to Deputy Commissioners to Chitral Lower and Upper, the threat alter was conveyed.

It is expected that the temperature in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may raise by 7 to 8 celsius in the coming four to five days, creating heat wave situation in glaciated regions of the province.

It is more likely that this heat wave condition will enhance the melting rate of snow which may trigger GLOF event, flash flood in the vulnerable areas of the province.

Deputy Commissioners were directed to take preventive measures to put the population living near the water ways, vulnerable areas on high alert so as to avoid losses to precious human lives.

All relevant line agencies must also be put on high alert for swift response in case of emergency, official communication added.