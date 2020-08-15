UrduPoint.com
PMD Issues Weather Alert Regarding GLOF Events In G-B

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 04:46 PM

PMD issues weather Alert regarding GLOF events in G-B

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather Alert regarding Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) events in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) till August 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather Alert regarding Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) events in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) till August 17.

According to PMD, there will be high temperatures till Monday (August 17) in Gilgit-Baltistan followed by westerly wave on the evening of same day.

As a result, increase in the rate of melting of snow/ice is expected on Saturday (August 15) and Sunday August 16 followed by the rain event on August 17, which could trigger GLOF events in the vulnerable areas of Gilgit-Baltistan especially in Gilgit, Hunza, Nagar, Shigar, Ghanche, Bagrot and Yasin.

In view of the above likely situation, all concerned organizations including Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (DMA) are advised to remain Alert and take all necessary precautionary measures well in time to avoid any loss of precious human lives and damages to private and public property.

