PMD Leaders To Review Strategy To Protest Against Inflation

Sat 06th November 2021 | 12:59 PM

The sources say that PDM leaders will hold meeting today at 3: 30 pm in Islamabad today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2021) JUI-F chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has convened an emergency meeting of top party leaders of the PDM to meet today (Saturday).

The PMD leaders will review a protest strategy against the hike in prices of petroleum products and rising inflation.

The sources said that the PDM leaders would sit together today at 3:30 pm and leaders from all parties would take part in the meeting through the video link. PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and vice-president Maryam Nawaz will also take part in the PDM meeting in Islamabad today.

They said that other PDM leaders including Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUP) leader Maulana Owais Noorani and Balochistan National Party-Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal will also attend the meeting.

The PDM leaders, the sources said, would review a joint strategy for the joint sitting of Parliament on November 10 in which 18 bills, including EVM, e-voting and the right to vote for Pakistanis living abroad would be passed.

