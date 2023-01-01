UrduPoint.com

PMD Predicts Cold, Dry Weather In Most Parts Of Country

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2023 | 01:00 PM

PMD predicts cold, dry weather in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country on Monday, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.

Dense fog is likely to occur in plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and upper Sindh. Frost is expected in Pothohar region during morning hours.

During the last twenty-four hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in the upper parts and north Balochistan.

Tourists have been informed that very cold and dry weather is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Abbottabad, Nathiagali, Naran, Muzaffarabad, Neelam Valley, Rawalakot, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore and Hunza Valley from Monday to Friday, while frost is likely at few places during morning hours.

Lowest recorded temperatures were, Leh -15, Astore -11, Skardu, Kalam, Gupis -08, Kalat, Ziarat, Hunza -06, Parachinar, Bagrote -05 and Dir -04 centigrade.

