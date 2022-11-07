- Home
PMD Predicts Dry Weather For Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2022 | 03:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday predicted dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province including Karachi.
