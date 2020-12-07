PMD predicts more chances of fog to increase in capital in coming days

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Spokesman Khalid Malik Monday predicted more chances of foggy weather to continue increasing in capital during next few days.

Talking to APP, he said the moist contents of water would persist in the atmosphere after the current light rains in plain areas as predicted by the PMD for next 24 hours, adding that normally fog consistency would remain increasing during the the rain spells.

He warned that due to fog the visibility would decrease to zero and during the driving, chances of any mishap might occurred.

Therefore, he advised the citizens to be careful while driving in the evening.

He further predicted the fog would prolong during mid of December and will continue till end of this month.

In late night or early morning time the visibility would be decreased to maximum level, he added.

He advised the citizens to get updated about weather situation even before they make a plan to travel outside the city.

PMD has also issued its advisory for the convenience of the citizens, he added.