PMD Predicts More Torrential Rains With Wind/thunderstorms
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 09:35 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Regional Met Office, Peshawar has predicted that monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal with the interaction of westerly low-pressure system, are very likely to penetrate most parts of the province from 6th September (evening/night).
Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, scattered to fairly widespread rain/ thundershower with lighting and gusty winds is very likely over Chitral (Upper & Lower), Dir (Upper & Lower), Swat, Shangla, Kohistan (Upper & Lower), Kolai Pallas Kohistan, Malakand, Buner, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Charsadda, Bajaur & Mohmand from 7th September to 9th September, 2025 with occasional gaps.
Isolated to scattered rain/ thundershower with lighting and gusty winds is very likely over Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, North & South Waziristan, Lakki Marwat, Tank & Dera Ismail Khan from 7th September to 9th September, 2025 with occasional gaps.
Heavy rainfall is also likely at Isolated/scattered places over the region at times.
The possible impacts will be heavy to very heavy rain fall may generate flash floods in local nullah/streams/rivers of Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan (Upper & Lower), Kolai Pallas, Abbottabad, Buner, Bajaur, Battagram, Hangu, Torghar, Haripur, Karak, Chitral (Upper & Lower), Dir (Upper & Lower), Swat, Shangla, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram, Malakand, Mansehra, Mohmand, Orakzai & Waziristan (North & South) during the forecast period.
APP/aqk
