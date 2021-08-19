UrduPoint.com

PMD Predicts Partly Cloudy Weather For Karachi On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 07:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy with chances of drizzle at night or morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 27 to 29 and 31 to 33 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, partly cloudy to cloudy condition with chances of drizzle/light rain along the coast is expected during the next 24 hours.

Weather remained hot and dry across Sindh during the past 24 hours.

