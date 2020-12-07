UrduPoint.com
PMD Predicts Rain For During Next 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

PMD predicts rain for during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecasts partly cloudy weather with chances of rain in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan during next 24 hours.

Fog would likely to prevail in districts of Southern Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning hours,a MET office reported. Westerly weather system present over western and upper parts of the country and expected to persist in upper parts till Wednesday (morning).

Lowest minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh-06°C, Parachinar -05°C, Gupis, Kalam -03°C, Astore -01°C and Skardu 00°C.

More Stories From Pakistan

