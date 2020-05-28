PMD predicts rains till June 2

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted dust-thunderstorm with rain at scattered places with intervals in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab, Mundi .Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujaranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Shiekupura, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T.Singh, Sahiwal, Okara), Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from Thursday night to to Monday/Tuesday.

Similarly, dust-thunderstorm with rain is also forecast in Punjab (D.

G.Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, R.Y.khan, Bahwalnagar and Bahawalpur), Sindh (Sukkur, Larkana, Jaccobabad and Shaheed Banazirabad) and Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Harnai, Barkhan, Dera Bugti) during Friday (29th May, 2020) and Saturday (30th May, 2020)With above likely Hydro-Meteorological situation in view, all the concerned organizations are advised to take necessary precautionary measures well in time to avoid loss of precious human lives and damages to private & public property.