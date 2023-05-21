UrduPoint.com

PMD Predicts Rise In Temperature From 3-5 Degrees In Next Two Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2023 | 07:50 PM

PMD predicts rise in temperature from 3-5 degrees in next two days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Day temperatures are likely to remain 03-05°C above normal in most plain areas during the next one to two days.

Met Office predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Monday. However, dust-thunderstorm/gusty winds with chances of rain is likely in Northeast/Central Balochistan, Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South Punjab and Potohar region.

According to the Synoptic Situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a westerly wave is likely to approach the western and upper parts of the country from 22nd May.

During the past 24 hours, the hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very hot in southern/central parts.

Today's recorded highest temperatures were in Jacobabad 49, Sibbi 48, Dadu, Rahimyar Khan, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Khairpur and Larkana 46 °C.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Rahimyar Khan Khairpur Dadu May From

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed attends results ceremony of Itqan ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends results ceremony of Itqan Prog 2022-2023

22 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed attends signing of MoU betwee ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends signing of MoU between Dubai Chambers and DIFC Fami ..

52 minutes ago
 UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli ..

UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Minister

1 hour ago
 Saqr Ghobash leads FNC delegation to Moscow tomorr ..

Saqr Ghobash leads FNC delegation to Moscow tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Investopia Europe witnesses first partnership betw ..

Investopia Europe witnesses first partnership between Sharaf Group and SMAG in f ..

2 hours ago
 Mubadala continues to advance UAE&#039;s knowledge ..

Mubadala continues to advance UAE&#039;s knowledge-based economy : Mansour bin Z ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.