PMD predicts rise in temperature from 3-5 degrees in next two days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Day temperatures are likely to remain 03-05°C above normal in most plain areas during the next one to two days.

Met Office predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Monday. However, dust-thunderstorm/gusty winds with chances of rain is likely in Northeast/Central Balochistan, Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South Punjab and Potohar region.

According to the Synoptic Situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a westerly wave is likely to approach the western and upper parts of the country from 22nd May.

During the past 24 hours, the hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very hot in southern/central parts.

Today's recorded highest temperatures were in Jacobabad 49, Sibbi 48, Dadu, Rahimyar Khan, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Khairpur and Larkana 46 °C.