UrduPoint.com

PMD Predicts Warm, Humid Weather For Karachi On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

PMD predicts warm, humid weather for Karachi on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast warm and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 27 to 29 and 33 to 35 degree centigrades respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, partly cloudy to cloudy condition with chances of drizzle along the coast is expected during the next 24 hours.

Weather remained hot and dry across Sindh during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather From

Recent Stories

PCB submits surprising details to NA Standing Comm ..

PCB submits surprising details to NA Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coor ..

4 minutes ago
 Turkey floods: Death toll rises to 77, 47 go missi ..

Turkey floods: Death toll rises to 77, 47 go missing

21 minutes ago
 Hema Malini recalls her peaceful trip to Afghanist ..

Hema Malini recalls her peaceful trip to Afghanistan

35 minutes ago
 Sharjah Private Education Authority issues circula ..

Sharjah Private Education Authority issues circular highlighting back-to-school ..

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan looks forward for peaceful Afghanistan: P ..

Pakistan looks forward for peaceful Afghanistan: President

52 minutes ago
 Japan expands virus emergency to battle surge

Japan expands virus emergency to battle surge

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.