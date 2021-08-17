PMD predicts warm, humid weather for Karachi on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast warm and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 27 to 29 and 33 to 35 degree centigrades respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, partly cloudy to cloudy condition with chances of drizzle along the coast is expected during the next 24 hours.

Weather remained hot and dry across Sindh during the past 24 hours.