PMD predicts widespread rain, snowfall in coming days in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) : Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday issued a prediction of rain and snow fall in upper parts of the country in coming days.

In its report issued here, the PMD predicted that a shallow westerly wave is presently affecting upper parts of the country and may persist in northern parts till Saturday.

The shallow westerly wave will be followed by another strong rain/snowfall bearing weather system from Sunday to Wednesday, adds the report.

The PMD predicted that from Thursday to Saturday, scattered rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Haripure and Abbotabad districts.

From Sunday to Tuesday, widespread rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Galliayat may also receive moderate to heavy snowfall during the period while foggy conditions are likely to subside during the well sell, PMD report continued.

The Department has also issued advise of taking precautionary measures in order to avoid human losses or any damages to property.

Furthermore, all concerned authorities have been requested to take measures including informing tourists about weather forecast, ensure availability of all emergency services, staff and machinery, sharing update with PDMA in case of occurrence of any mishap and all concerned line departments to remain vigilant in restoring road links.