UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMD Predicts Widespread Rain, Snowfall In Coming Days In KP

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 08:00 PM

PMD predicts widespread rain, snowfall in coming days in KP

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday issued a prediction of rain and snow fall in upper parts of the country in coming days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday issued a prediction of rain and snow fall in upper parts of the country in coming days.

In its report issued here, the PMD predicted that a shallow westerly wave is presently affecting upper parts of the country and may persist in northern parts till Saturday.

The shallow westerly wave will be followed by another strong rain/snowfall bearing weather system from Sunday to Wednesday, adds the report.

The PMD predicted that from Thursday to Saturday, scattered rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Haripure and Abbotabad districts.

From Sunday to Tuesday, widespread rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Galliayat may also receive moderate to heavy snowfall during the period while foggy conditions are likely to subside during the well sell, PMD report continued.

The Department has also issued advise of taking precautionary measures in order to avoid human losses or any damages to property.

Furthermore, all concerned authorities have been requested to take measures including informing tourists about weather forecast, ensure availability of all emergency services, staff and machinery, sharing update with PDMA in case of occurrence of any mishap and all concerned line departments to remain vigilant in restoring road links.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Swat Road Kohat Mardan Nowshera Chitral Dir May Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Country’s citizens the focus of policies, develo ..

6 minutes ago

KSA Foreign Minister Receives OIC Secretary Genera ..

28 minutes ago

Infinix Smart 4, exciting device in discounted pri ..

43 minutes ago

Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Indus ..

6 minutes ago

KP Speaker for payment of salaries to FDA's employ ..

6 minutes ago

Tribute paid to Masood Malik in condolence referen ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.