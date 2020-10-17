'PMD Public Meeting In Gujranwala Flopped Show': Umer Aftab Dhillon
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 05:38 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Development and Planning Umer Aftab Dhillon has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s public meeting in Gujranwala was a flopped show.
He said the opposition parties had joined hands to pressurize the government and seek concessions in their corruption cases.
The PML-N and PPP leaders wanted to get rid of corruption cases against them, he added.
He said the PTI government would complete its five year term with the support ofthe people.