'PMD public meeting in Gujranwala flopped show': Umer Aftab Dhillon

Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Development and Planning Umer Aftab Dhillon has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s public meeting in Gujranwala was a flopped show

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Development and Planning Umer Aftab Dhillon has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s public meeting in Gujranwala was a flopped show.

He said the opposition parties had joined hands to pressurize the government and seek concessions in their corruption cases.

The PML-N and PPP leaders wanted to get rid of corruption cases against them, he added.

He said the PTI government would complete its five year term with the support ofthe people.