'PMD Public Meeting In Gujranwala Flopped Show': Umer Aftab Dhillon

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 05:38 PM

Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Development and Planning Umer Aftab Dhillon has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s public meeting in Gujranwala was a flopped show

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Development and Planning Umer Aftab Dhillon has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s public meeting in Gujranwala was a flopped show.

He said the opposition parties had joined hands to pressurize the government and seek concessions in their corruption cases.

The PML-N and PPP leaders wanted to get rid of corruption cases against them, he added.

He said the PTI government would complete its five year term with the support ofthe people.

More Stories From Pakistan

