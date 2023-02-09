UrduPoint.com

PMD Refutes Misleading Information About Earthquake Occurrence In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 01:20 PM

PMD refutes misleading information about earthquake occurrence in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday refuted the misinformation created through social media predicting the occurrence of any major earthquake in Pakistan in the coming days, saying "there is no relation between Turkish earthquake and Pakistan scientifically".

The devastating earthquake with magnitude 7.8 which occurred in southern Turkey created panic in Pakistan by some social media stating that "the earthquake with the same magnitude may occur in Pakistan in few days".

However, the PMD clarified that there is no connection between the Turkish earthquake and Pakistan scientifically.

There is no direct fault link between Turkey and Pakistan that could trigger faults in Pakistan/Iran or Afghanistan.

PMD is running its seismic monitoring network comprising thirty remote monitoring stations and is recording earthquakes occurring within and surrounding areas every day which are of small to medium range magnitudes.

It is worth mentioning that earthquake is purely a natural phenomenon. Pakistan and neighbouring countries like Iran, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan have experienced many major damaging earthquakes in past. These countries are earthquake-prone countries and PMD seismic monitoring network is recording more than 100 quakes every day.

The possibility of occurrence of major earthquakes in Pakistan and surrounding countries is always there but when and where or the timeline of happening is beyond the reach of existing technology.

The prevailing method is to find the seismic hazard of the areas by using previous seismic data which explores the potential of earthquake fault.

Seismic hazard assessment is an effort by earth scientists to quantify seismic hazard and its associated uncertainty in time and space and to provide seismic hazard estimates for seismic risk assessment and other applications but nothing concerned with the prediction of earthquakes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Earthquake Technology Iran Turkey Social Media Same Tajikistan May

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karac ..

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karachi tomorrow

2 hours ago
 UAE supports second phase of water supply projects ..

UAE supports second phase of water supply projects in Sinjar, Iraq

2 hours ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 15,000

2 hours ago
 RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-t ..

RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-themed local and international ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.