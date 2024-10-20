PMD Releases Detailed Report On 2024 Monsoon Season
Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has released a detailed report on the 2024 monsoon season, highlighting record-breaking rainfall and temperature fluctuations in Punjab and across the country.
The PMD, in its report, revealed that from July 1 to August 30, Pakistan witnessed 51 per cent more rainfall than the average, with some regions experiencing an unprecedented deluge and others recording higher-than-usual temperatures.
The 2024 monsoon season brought heavier rains across Pakistan, with Balochistan and Sindh recording the most significant increases. Balochistan received a staggering 111 per cent more rainfall than normal, while Sindh experienced 108 per cent more rainfall.
Similarly, Punjab also saw a 48 per cent increase, while Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit-Baltistan recorded smaller increments of 5 per cent and 2 per cent above normal, respectively.
However, Azad Jammu and Kashmir saw a 21 per cent decrease in rainfall compared to the average.
The normal monsoon rainfall in Pakistan averages around 212mm, but this year’s totals far exceeded expectations. Lahore alone recorded 951.1mm of rain throughout the season, with 603mm falling during August. On August 1, Lahore airport experienced 337mm of rainfall in a single day, marking the highest single-day rainfall in the country’s history.
In addition to heavy rainfall, the average monsoon temperature was 0.71 degrees Celsius above the normal, making it the fourth-hottest monsoon in the last 64 years.
