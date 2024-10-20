Open Menu

PMD Releases Detailed Report On 2024 Monsoon Season

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 07:40 PM

PMD releases detailed report on 2024 monsoon season

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has released a detailed report on the 2024 monsoon season, highlighting record-breaking rainfall and temperature fluctuations in Punjab and across the country.

The PMD, in its report, revealed that from July 1 to August 30, Pakistan witnessed 51 per cent more rainfall than the average, with some regions experiencing an unprecedented deluge and others recording higher-than-usual temperatures.

The 2024 monsoon season brought heavier rains across Pakistan, with Balochistan and Sindh recording the most significant increases. Balochistan received a staggering 111 per cent more rainfall than normal, while Sindh experienced 108 per cent more rainfall.

Similarly, Punjab also saw a 48 per cent increase, while Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit-Baltistan recorded smaller increments of 5 per cent and 2 per cent above normal, respectively.

However, Azad Jammu and Kashmir saw a 21 per cent decrease in rainfall compared to the average.

The normal monsoon rainfall in Pakistan averages around 212mm, but this year’s totals far exceeded expectations. Lahore alone recorded 951.1mm of rain throughout the season, with 603mm falling during August. On August 1, Lahore airport experienced 337mm of rainfall in a single day, marking the highest single-day rainfall in the country’s history.

In addition to heavy rainfall, the average monsoon temperature was 0.71 degrees Celsius above the normal, making it the fourth-hottest monsoon in the last 64 years.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir July August From Airport Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

21 hours ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

21 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

21 hours ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

21 hours ago
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

21 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

21 hours ago
 LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

21 hours ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

21 hours ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

21 hours ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan