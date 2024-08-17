Open Menu

PMD Revises Weather Advisory Amid Heavy Rain Expected Across Country

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2024 | 08:20 PM

PMD revises weather advisory amid heavy rain expected across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has updated its weather advisory, indicating a shift in the monsoon system from Karachi and lower Sindh towards central and upper Sindh, as well as Balochistan.

According to PMD alert issued here Saturday, the likelihood of heavy rain in Karachi has diminished, while the city may still experience light to moderate rainfall.

Furthermore, cities in Sindh such as Jacobabad, Larkana, Dadu, Shikarpur, Ghotki and Sukkur are expected to experience heavy rainfall.

The PMD has forecast that this weather system may continue to affect Sindh until the morning of August 19.

Previously, the PMD had predicted thundershowers for Karachi within the next 24 hours. However, the latest advisory suggests that the intensity has decreased for the port city.

Meanwhile, various parts of the country, including Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have already experienced rainfall.

The weather in Lahore has turned pleasant with ongoing rain, accompanied by strong winds in some areas.

Rainfall has also been recorded in other Punjab regions such as Sheikhupura, Rahim Yar Khan, and Kasur, as well as in several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

