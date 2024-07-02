PMD, RIMES Hold Climate Application Forum
Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 07:06 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), in collaboration with the Regional Integrated MultiHazard Early Warning System (RIMES) arranged a Climate Application Forum on Tuesday.
This event brought together experts, policymakers, and stakeholders from various sectors to discuss innovative strategies and applications for climate resilience and disaster risk reduction.
The forum commenced with an insightful keynote address by Dr. Muhammad Afzaal, Chief Meteorologist, PMD, who emphasized the critical need for enhanced climate services and innovative applications to mitigate the impacts of climate change.
Chief Guest Lt. Gen. (Rted.) Nadeem Ahmad, Advisor, RIMES highlighted the collaborative effort needed to tackle climate change and extreme weather events.
Sahibzad Khan, Director General of PMD, said: "This forum marks a significant milestone in our efforts to integrate cutting-edge climate science with practical applications.
By partnering with RIMES, we are committed to advancing our capabilities in early warning systems and fostering a culture of preparedness and resilience in the face of climate
change."
Ms. Ruby Rose Policarpio, CARE Component 1 Project Director, RIMES, added, "The collaborative spirit demonstrated at this forum is a testament to the importance of international cooperation in tackling the global challenge of climate change."
The forum featured a series of presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions focused on the latest advancements in climate science and sustainable practices. This event was supported by the World Bank and Climate Adaptation and Resilience (CARE).
The Climate Application Forum concluded with a commitment to ongoing collaboration and the
development of actionable strategies to address climate-related challenges.
