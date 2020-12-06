UrduPoint.com
PMD Spokesman Predicts Rain Spell For Twin Cities From Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

PMD Spokesman predicts rain spell for twin cities from Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Spokesman, Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Khalid Malik Sunday predicted that a rain spell in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi would start from December 8 (Tuesday).

Talking to APP, he said the rain spell would enter in northern areas from Sunday evening which would cover areas Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir,Murree that would continue till Wednesday.

He further said that a continental air would prevail over most parts of the country.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Parachinar, Leh -06°C, Gupis, Skardu, Kalam -02°C, Astore, Bagrote and Ziarat -01°C.

