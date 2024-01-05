PMD terms news on social media about weather situation from Jan 12-15 as baseless

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has termed the news circulated about weather conditions from January 12-15 on social media platforms as baseless.

According to the Spokesman of PMD, the month of January is usually the coldest month of the Winter season every year.

The Spokesman said that the PMD is closely monitoring the prevailing weather situation in the country and urged the citizens not to believe the fake news regarding the weather situation.

Those who intend to know the weather forecast can visit the PMD’s website https://www.pmd.gov.pk/en/ or contact the phone numbers 051-9250363-4.