PMD warns moderate GLOF, flash flood in Chitral Valley

(@imziishan)

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday issued a alert calling moderate occurrence of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) and flash flood due to increasing temperatures in the areas of Chitral Valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday issued a alert calling moderate occurrence of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) and flash flood due to increasing temperatures in the areas of Chitral Valley.

According to PMD notification, "Due to persistent high temperatures in combination of brief rain, there is a moderate probability of GLOF and flash flood in potential areas of in Chitral valley."However, the alert notification had advised the local communities to remain alert whereas the concerned authorities to take precautionary measures.