PMD warns of cyclone along Sindh coastline tonight or tomorrow morning

The heavy rainfall is expected in Karachi and other districts of Sindh due to monsoon system.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 30th, 2024) Sindh is currently under the influence of the monsoon system.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of the potential formation of a cyclone along the Sindh coastline by tonight or early morning.

A high alert for the cyclone has also been issued.

Due to this system, the heavy rainfall is expected in Karachi and other districts of Sindh.

The Meteorological Department has issued a second alert for the tropical cyclone.

According to the department, the deep depression is currently over the Rann of Kutch and the adjacent areas, moving slowly towards the west and southwest.

Over the past 12 hours, the system’s movement has been very slow and is currently located 250 kilometers east and southeast of Karachi.

The department has indicated that the system will continue to move towards the west and southwest and might enter the northeastern Arabian Sea by tomorrow morning. Due to this system, the sea will remain extremely rough, with winds gusting at speeds of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour, occasionally reaching 70 kilometers per hour.

The Meteorological Department has advised Sindh’s fishermen not to venture into deep waters until August 31, and fishermen from Balochistan have been advised to stay away from deep waters until September 1.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz stated that this system could approach the northeastern Arabian Sea and the adjacent Sindh coastline by tonight or early morning, where it may develop into a short-duration cyclone due to favorable weather conditions. If it forms, the cyclone will be named “Asna,” a name suggested by Pakistan, meaning “higher” or “elevated.”

It is noteworthy that the formation of a cyclone during the monsoon season is highly unusual.

The heavy rainfall is expected in Karachi until August 31, under the influence of this system.

Other districts in Sindh including Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas are also likely to experience heavy rainfall until August 31.

From August 30 to September 1, heavy rainfall is expected in various districts of Balochistan.

The heavy rainfall is also expected in Hub, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech and Gwadar until September 1.

The schools in various districts of Sindh have been closed due to the weather conditions.

In Karachi, all public and private schools will remain closed today due to the forecast of heavy rains.

The Karachi Commissioner issued the notification after consultation with the Meteorological Department and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

The light rain continued throughout the day in Karachi, with heavy showers reported in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Surjani areas.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours in Karachi was recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadeed at 35 mm, with 15.8 mm recorded at Jinnah Terminal, and the lowest at 7.2 mm in Nazimabad.

In Hyderabad, all educational institutions were closed today due to the ongoing rains. A notification issued by the administration stated that all public and private educational institutions in the Hyderabad district would remain closed today. It is noteworthy that educational institutions were also closed in the Hyderabad district yesterday due to the rains.

Besides it, in other districts of the province, including Sanghar, Nawabshah, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas, and Umerkot, educational institutions were already announced to remain closed today and tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the continuous rain has been reported in Badin for the third consecutive day, causing water to enter homes.

In Naushahro Feroze, continuous flooding has caused water to enter residential areas and fields, and affected people are being relocated to safer places by boat. More than 50 villages have been cut off from the main roads.

In Mirpurkhas, rainwater has entered the grid station.

Due to poor drainage in the rainy nullah of Thatta, the highway has been submerged.

In Jamshoro, 20 villages have been submerged, and in Tando Allahyar, mud houses have suffered severe damage.

The ready crops of chili and cotton in Umerkot have been severely affected, forcing residents to live in tents on the roads.